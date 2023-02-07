Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran unveils underground Air Force base capable of holding fighter jets

February 7, 2023 at 2:54 pm | Published in: Iran, Middle East, News
Iran has revealed its first underground Air Force base [@SamjLondon/Twitter]
Iran has revealed its first underground Air Force base [@SamjLondon/Twitter]
 February 7, 2023 at 2:54 pm

Iran has revealed its first underground Air Force base, giving it the capability to house fighter jets and other combat aircraft.

According to the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the base – named 'Eagle 44' – is capable of storing and operating unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and fighter jets equipped with long-range cruise missiles.

Cited as one of the country's most important Air Force bases, it is the latest of several other underground bases revealed over recent years, but it is the first underground one to possess the size and capabilities to store such equipment.

The base, which was visited by a number of high-ranking Iranian military officials ahead of its official unveiling, is reportedly set to enable the Iranian military to carry out surprise aerial operations from where its enemies, such as Israel, will not expect.

The Iranian military's Chief of Staff, Mohammad Bagheri, confirmed that measure, telling state media that "Any attack on Iran from our enemies, including Israel, will see a response from our many Air Force bases, including Eagle 44".

Another primary reason Tehran has built such underground bases is that it also aims to protect its military assets from potential air strikes by Israel, which has bombed Iranian military sites and assets in previous years.

Iran has revealed its first underground Air Force base [@PriapusIQ/Twitter]
Iran has revealed its first underground Air Force base [@PriapusIQ/Twitter]
Iran has revealed its first underground Air Force base [@PriapusIQ/Twitter]
Iran has revealed its first underground Air Force base [@PriapusIQ/Twitter]

READ: Israel responsible for attack on Iranian 'nuclear facilities' in Isfahan

Categories
IranMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
International perspectives on apartheid and decolonization in Palestine
Show Comments