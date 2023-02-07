Iran unveils underground Air Force base capable of holding fighter jets

Iran has revealed its first underground Air Force base, giving it the capability to house fighter jets and other combat aircraft.

According to the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the base – named 'Eagle 44' – is capable of storing and operating unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and fighter jets equipped with long-range cruise missiles.

Cited as one of the country's most important Air Force bases, it is the latest of several other underground bases revealed over recent years, but it is the first underground one to possess the size and capabilities to store such equipment.

"It is one of the army's most important air force bases, with fighters equipped with long-range cruise missiles and built in the depths of earth." pic.twitter.com/KACSXkljyc — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) February 7, 2023

The base, which was visited by a number of high-ranking Iranian military officials ahead of its official unveiling, is reportedly set to enable the Iranian military to carry out surprise aerial operations from where its enemies, such as Israel, will not expect.

The Iranian military's Chief of Staff, Mohammad Bagheri, confirmed that measure, telling state media that "Any attack on Iran from our enemies, including Israel, will see a response from our many Air Force bases, including Eagle 44".

Another primary reason Tehran has built such underground bases is that it also aims to protect its military assets from potential air strikes by Israel, which has bombed Iranian military sites and assets in previous years.

