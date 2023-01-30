Israel responsible for attack on Iranian 'nuclear facilities' in Isfahan

Israel carried out a drone attack against Iran's alleged nuclear facilities in Isfahan, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Iran announced that its air defences shot down one drone, while two others exploded above a warehouse at a munitions factory, causing "minor damage" to the roof.

According to Iranian media, the target was next to a site belonging to the Iran Space Research Centre, which has been under US sanctions. The Jerusalem Post, however, said that Western intelligence sources and foreign sources called the attack on Isfahan "a tremendous success."

"Such actions cannot impact the determination and intent of our experts for peaceful nuclear progress," insisted Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. He called the attack a "cowardly strike."

As usual, Israel has not claimed responsibility officially, and the Israeli military declined to comment, even to local media.

READ: Iran receives messages from nuclear deal parties through Qatar