Qatar: former PM criticises Sudan's normalisation with Israel

A former Prime Minister of Qatar has criticised Sudan's normalisation of ties with the Israeli occupation state, Al-Quds Al-Araby reported on Monday.

In a series of tweets, Hamad Bin Jassim Al-Thani said that normalisation at this time will not bring back the rights of the Palestinian people. Khartoum's announcement that it is proceeding with the normalisation of ties with Israel "was not in the right direction even if it had promises of gains."

The London-based newspaper said that his criticism came in light of the Israeli escalation of violence against the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

Bin Jassim acknowledged that Qatar opened a trade office for Israel in Doha. However, he pointed out that it took place within "private circumstances" and had some political gains for Qatar. The relationship was not dictated by anyone, he said; it did not oppose Arab interests; and it was ended in support of the Palestinian cause.

"I am for peace and living together safely in this region, including with the Israelis, but this should include the Palestinians in order that they can enjoy their legitimate rights," added the former Qatari official.

