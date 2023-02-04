Sudan parties reject normalisation with Israel

Many Sudanese parties have rejected the normalisation of ties between their country and Israel, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

This came following an announcement made by the Sudanese Foreign Ministry after a visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to Khartoum, stating: "It was agreed to go ahead with the normalisation of ties."

In an official statement, the Broad Islamic Current, a movement consisting of ten parties, condemned this measure, expressing the Sudanese astonishment at the news of Cohen's visit to Khartoum on Thursday.

The statement confirmed that the meeting was not the first held by Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan with Israeli occupation leaders.

Israeli media reported on Wednesday that Sudan is on its way towards officially signing the normalisation agreements with the Israeli occupation.

The Broad Islamic Current expressed its astonishment at the army chief's audacity, who does not carry any mandate authorising him to deal with critical issues that no party has the right to decide without a popular mandate.

The current reiterated its rejection of any relationship with Israel in light of its occupation of Palestine and the desecration of Muslim sanctities.

It also rejected what is happening now regarding complications in the Sudanese political scene, making clear that such complications were made specifically to pass these corrupt deals.

The current appealed to the Sudanese people to reject the de facto policy behind which parties and countries seek to bring Sudan to its knees by weakening it and bringing it into humiliating normalisation by force.

It warned the ruling transitional authority against proceeding with this losing path and selling out the will of an entire people yearning for freedom, dignity and decent living.

Meanwhile, the official spokesperson for the Sudanese Professionals Association, Al-Waleed Ali, refused the normalisation of ties between the Transitional Council in Sudan and Israel.

He told Al-Mayadeen TV that Al-Burhan was: "The head of an authoritarian council who resorted to external parties in order to support his tyranny."

