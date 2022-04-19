Sudan: political factions form 'broad Islamic current'

Ten Islamic factions in Sudan have signed a charter for the establishment of the "Broad Islamic Current" intended to create organisational integration between them, Anadolu has reported. The charter, signed in Khartoum, stipulates that the factions form an alliance in the future and integrate on the organisational level.

"The unity of Islamic ranks is a legitimate obligation, a realistic necessity and an imperative duty, especially as our country is witnessing a serious existential threat targeting its identity and virtuous values with obliteration and erosion," the charter explains. "One of the goals we look forward to from this alignment is to ensure that the values of religion are applied to all aspects of life."

The charter is apparently open to every party that finds itself in agreement with it or accustomed to the meanings contained in it.

Speaking on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, the vice-chairman of the Reform Now movement, Hassan Rizk, appealed to "all Islamic movements in the world to unite." Rizk told Anadolu that, "The establishment of the Islamic movement includes, in the future, an organisational unit for which the signatory organisations will work."

The ten factions which signed the charter are: the International Organisation of the Muslim Brotherhood; the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan; the Just Peace Platform; the Sudanese Islamic Front. the Renaissance Movement; the State of Law and Development Party; the Future Movement for Reform and Development; the Reform Now Movement; the National Justice Party; and the Islamic Unity Initiative.

