Turkiye cancels flights, suspends schools, braces for storm, snow

Turkish Airlines have cancelled 170 flights scheduled yesterday, including 152 via Istanbul Airport and 18 via Sabiha Gokcen Airport as the city braces for snow, Anadolu news agency reported.

Yahya Ustun, Turkish Airlines' senior vice president for media relations, said Pegasus Airlines has also cancelled all its flights to Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Istanbul.

The cancellations come in accordance with directives from the Meteorological Emergency Committee (MADKOM), he added on Twitter.

Turkish authorities also closed schools in the capital, Ankara, and the city of Istanbul, due to bad weather. The cities are expected to witness a strong storm, rain and snow.

