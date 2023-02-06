Arab countries send rescue teams to Turkiye after deadly earthquake

Arab countries, on Monday, dispatched rescue teams to Turkiye following a deadly earthquake that killed hundreds and injured thousands, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck south-eastern Turkiye early Monday, killing at least 1,498 people and injuring 7,634 others, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

At least 783 people were also killed and hundreds injured in Syria in the quake, according to figures from the Syrian regime's Health Ministry and Syrian Civil Defence.

AFAD said the quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centred in the Pazarcik district in Turkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaras.

Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, ordered the dispatch of a civil defence team to Turkiye to join rescue efforts for victims of the quake, the state television reported.

The 89-strong team is expected to arrive in Turkiye later Monday, according to local media.

The Lebanese government also sent a search team to Turkiye to help rescue civilians trapped under rubble in Kahramanmaras, according to Environment Minister, Nasser Yassin.

Prime Minister of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), Mesrur Barzani, also said a rescue team has been prepared to be sent to Turkiye to join the rescue efforts there.

"I have instructed government agencies, the Health Ministry and the Barzani Relief Foundation to cooperate with the Red Crescent and assist in the rescue efforts in Turkiye and Syria," Barzani tweeted.

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, ordered the launch of an airlift to help quake victims in Turkiye, the state news agency, QNA, reported.

QNA said a rescue team, a field hospital, relief aid, tents and winter supplies will also be dispatched to the country.

Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, also ordered the sending of medical aid and equipment to quake-hit Turkiye, according to the state news agency, KUNA.

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also ordered the dispatch of rescue teams and a field hospital to Turkiye and Syria to help with the international response to the quake disaster, the state news agency, WAM, reported.