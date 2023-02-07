US-UK military delegation visits eastern Yemen 

American and British army officers yesterday visited the Shahn land port in Al-Mahra province in eastern Yemen on the border with the Sultanate of Oman, Yemen's Shabab.net reported.

The site quoted an unnamed source as saying that officers arrived on Sunday and included officers from the US Fifth Fleet and the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) operating in the Gulf of Oman.

According to the source, the US-British military delegation met during the visit with the leadership of the Arab coalition forces in Al-Mahra.

Observers believe the visit aims to enhance coordination between the US and British navies, the Yemeni security services and the Arab coalition forces to combat smuggling in Al-Mahra province.

The Yemeni security services in Al-Mahra province recently seized weapons and equipment used for drones at the Shahn port. It is believed they were being smuggled to the Iran-backed Houthi group.

Meanwhile, the US Navy announced seizing weapons and explosive materials aboard fishing vessels in separate operations in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman, believed to have come from Iran.