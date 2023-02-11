Algeria provides $45m aid to Turkiye, Syria

The Algerian government on Friday decided to provide $45 million in financial aid to Turkiye and Syria after the devastating earthquake that struck the two countries on Monday, killing more than 22,000 people, according to a government statement.

The statement noted: "Algeria has donated, on the instruction of president of the republic, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces and minister of the National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, $30 million to Turkiye and $15 million to Syria, by way of solidarity with these two countries following the violent earthquake that hit them."

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake occurred at dawn on Monday near the Turkish-Syrian border. As of Friday evening, the number of victims in the two countries has exceeded 22,300.

Search efforts are ongoing, but the hope of finding more survivors has faded nearly 100 hours after one of the worst disasters in the region in a century.

Hours after the earthquake occurred on Monday evening, Algeria sent a group of 89 protection personnel specialised in intervention in major disasters to Turkiye, trained dogs and a specialised medical team. It also sent a similar group to Syria of 86 individuals.

