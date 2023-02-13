PA justice ministry warns about Israel targeting Jerusalem

The Palestinian ministry of justice in Gaza warned on Sunday that the Israeli occupation authorities are targeting the occupied holy city of Jerusalem. The ministry pointed out that any aggression on the city "amounts to a flagrant violation" of international law.

Threats by Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to carry out a military offensive in the occupied city similar to the 2003 Israeli attack on Jenin — so-called "Operation Defensive Shield" — were cited by the ministry.

The Israeli cabinet approved yesterday a series of military measures against the Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem, including reinforcements for the military police.

"Israeli threats against the city of Jerusalem and its Palestinian residents are flagrant violations of international laws and conventions which ban occupation powers from attacking civilians, endangering their lives or destroying their property," explained the ministry. It called upon the international community to intervene immediately to thwart Israeli plans to target the Palestinians in the occupied holy city.

Ben-Gvir's threats and the Israeli government's planned action are part of a demographic battle to judaise the Palestinian, Arab and Muslim city of Jerusalem, said PA officials. The justice ministry called for support for the Palestinian residents of Jerusalem so that they can remain resilient and steadfast in the face of Israeli threats and aggression.

