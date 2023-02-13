Daesh kills 11, kidnaps 64 near Syria's Palmyra: SOHR

Daesh has killed 11 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped 64 others, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The Britain-based war monitor said the group's militants attacked about 75 people on Saturday evening while they were collecting truffles in the Palmyra area in the eastern countryside of Homs, killing ten civilians, including a woman, in addition to a member of the Syrian regime forces, while the others are still missing.

"There is confirmed information about ISIS [Daesh] members killing some of those who were kidnapped yesterday evening, Saturday, east of Palmyra in the eastern countryside of Homs, where the organisation is still kidnapping more than 75 citizens, including women, for the second day in a row," it said.

The Syrian regime's news agency, SANA, said Daesh militants attacked the residents with automatic weapons, noting that four civilians were killed, including a woman while ten others were wounded.

Since Daesh was eliminated from most of Syria in 2019, the terrorist group's fighters have been holed up in mountainous areas near the Iraq border.

