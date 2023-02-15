Algeria condemns university for honouring Tebboune with picture reminiscent of Bouteflika

The Algerian presidency on Monday denounced an initiative by a local university to honour President Abdelmadjid Tebboune with a picture "which reminds the Algerians of the practices of a shameful period," according to a statement issued by the Directorate General of Communication at the Presidency of the Republic.

The statement denounced the step taken by Batna 1 University, in the east of the country, "distancing itself from this initiative which was in bad-taste."

The Algerian Presidency considered the university's honouring of Tebboune with a picture to be reminiscent of the days of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika (1999-2019).

Bouteflika's decision in 2019 to run for a fifth presidential term stirred up a wave of protests that led him to withdraw from the race and spend the remainder of his life away from politics.

READ: Algeria's universities are switching to distance learning due to Arab Summit