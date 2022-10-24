Algeria's universities are switching to distance learning due to Arab Summit

The Algerian Ministry of Higher Education decided to enforce distance learning in the universities of Algiers and Tipaza, during the period leading up to and during the Arab Summit in the country.

The Ministry of Higher Education addressed the directors of university institutions to approve distance learning from 29th October to 6th November.

The Ministry of Higher Education issued the decision because Algeria will be hosting the Arab Summit on 1st and 2nd November, according to the Algerian newspaper, An-Nahar.

The University of Algiers announced that starting from next Saturday, distance learning will be enforced, and regular lessons will resume from 6th November.

These measures apply only to the Algiers and Tipaza universities, while other university institutions continue lessons in person, as usual.

Algeria is preparing to host the 31st Arab Summit, which comes after a two-year pause due to the global pandemic. Tunisia hosted the last Summit in 2019.