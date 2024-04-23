8 Israel soldiers wounded in Gaza in last 24 hours

Eight more Israeli soldiers have been injured in the last 24 hours during fighting in the Gaza Strip, the military said yesterday.

A statement issued by the army showed that 3,267 soldiers have been wounded since 7 October, including 1,582 who were injured since the start of the ground aggression on the besieged enclave Gaza at the end of October.

According to the army’s statement, 258 soldiers are still receiving treatment for injuries they sustained in Gaza, 24 of them suffering from serious injuries.

Some 260 occupation soldiers have been killed since the ground operation was launched on 27 October.

Following the Israeli army’s withdrawal from some areas in Gaza, the intensity of ground battles has declined but the Palestinian resistance continues to bomb military positions in open areas of the Strip.

READ: 2nd Israel army commander resigns amid Gaza war