Gaza youth commission offered $1.1m in marriage loans in 2022

Gaza's General Youth and Culture Commission offered $1.1 million in marriage loans for young couples in 2022, the body's head Ahmed Muheisen said yesterday.

The total sum was distributed among 550 couples; each receiving $2,000 as an interest-free loan.

Muheisen said the commission offered 83 other interest-free loans to the tune of $275,000 to help young men and women start their own businesses.

It also signed 25 memoranda of understanding with the Ministry of Local Governance to form youth councils aiming to reinforce youth participation in the political and governance process.

The commission launched an online platform – Mabader – which had offered 3,000 volunteer opportunities.

