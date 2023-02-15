Iraq to provide fuel support to quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

The Iraqi government pledged, on Wednesday, to provide high-sulphur fuel to Turkiye and Syria, following back-to-back earthquakes measuring 7.7 and 7.6 on the Richter scale that hit both countries last week, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The government will send 30,000 tons of fuel to Turkiye and 60,000 tons to Syria.

The earthquakes, which centred in Kahramanmaras and caused widespread death and destruction in Turkiye, were also felt in nine other provinces: Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

As of Wednesday, the total death toll in Turkiye stood at 35,418 with over 105,500 injured, while in neighbouring Syria, the death toll topped 3,600, with more than 5,200 people injured.

