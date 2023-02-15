Sudan police once again dispersed anti-political settlement protesters 

Sudanese police have once again dispersed thousands of demonstrators who took to the streets in the capital, Khartoum, and the cities of Omdurman and Bahri in protest against the "framework agreement" signed between the army and civilian political forces last December.

The demonstrations came at the invitation of the Resistance Committees Coordinators, formed after the outbreak of protests on 19 December 2018, which had the largest role in managing the demonstrations until the army ousted then-President Omar Al-Bashir on 11 April 2019.

Protester Mustafa Saeed said: "We came out against the framework agreement between civilians and the military, and to demand retribution and the establishment of a civil state."

"Our processions are continuing, and justice is one of our most important demands in the glorious December revolution," he added.

According to witnesses, the demonstrators tried to reach the presidential palace but security forces fired stun grenades and tear gas at them and used water cannons to disperse them.

Demonstrators responded by throwing stones at security forces, witnesses said. Major roads in Khartoum were closed as a result of the protests, while authorities closed the bridge linking Bahri to Khartoum to prevent demonstrators from reaching the palace.

In Omdurman, security forces cordoned off the parliament building and security units were deployed to close the Omdurman bridge, which connects the city to Khartoum.