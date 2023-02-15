Turkiye arrests 78 over earthquake social media posts

Turkiye has arrested 78 people accused of sharing provocative posts about last week's earthquake on social media, Reuters reports.

According to the report, Turkiye's General Directorate of Security said it had identified 613 people accused of making provocative posts. Legal proceedings had been initiated against 293 and 78 provocateurs have been arrested, in total.

As of today, the death toll in Turkiye-Syria earthquakes nears 40,000, the UN says.

