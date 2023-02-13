Israeli rescue crews to leave Turkey over security concerns

Israeli rescue teams who went to Turkiye to help evacuate the injured from under the rubble following the earthquake that hit the country have decided to cut their mission short and return to Israel immediately over security concerns, Israel's Kan channel reported.

According to the Israeli military correspondent, Yoni Ben Menachem, a security threat has prompted the United Hatzalah delegation to return to Israel as soon as possible.

More than 34,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands injured after two magnitude 7.8 and 7.7 earthquakes struck Turkiye and Syria on Monday. The death toll is expected to rise as the rubble is cleared up. More than 13 million people have been impacted by the earthquakes and subsequent tremors, damaging infrastructure and roads and slow aid deliveries.

