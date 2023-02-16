Hamas welcomes Saudi release of Palestinian citizens

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas yesterday welcomed Saudi Arabia's decision to release Palestinian engineer Sulieman Al-Haddad and his son Yahya.

Hamas official Izzat Al-Rishq said Al-Haddad and his son were now on their way to Istanbul, Turkiye, adding that he hoped their release was a "prelude for opening a new page with the brothers in Saudi Arabia."

The senior Hamas official wished that "these positive steps continue and all other Palestinians detained in Saudi Arabia be released."

He also reiterated that his movement is keen to have good relations with Saudi Arabia and all other Arab and Muslim states that serve the Palestinian cause.

Saudi Arabia detained Al-Haddad and his son in September 2019 along with dozens of Palestinians and Jordanians under the pretext that they supported the Palestinian resistance.

In October 2022, Riyadh released Hamas representative in the Kingdom Mohamed Al-Khodari, who travelled to Amman for cancer treatment.

