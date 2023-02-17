Portuguese / Spanish / English

Latin American governments 'profoundly worried' by Israel's West Bank settlement expansion

A group of the settlers play music outside the rogue settlement of Havat Gilad, near Nablus, in the West Bank 16 October 2002 [GALI TIBBON/AFP via Getty Images]
The governments of Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico said on Friday they were "profoundly worried" by Israel's decision to expand settlements in the West Bank.

"Our governments express their opposition to any action that compromises the viability of the two-state solution," they said in a joint statement, noting Israel's move violated international law and calling on both sides to resume talks and refrain from escalating the violence.

