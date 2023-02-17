Israel preparing for 'major battle' against Gaza, media says

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth's military expert Ron Ben-Yishai said that a "major battle" against the Gaza Strip is being prepared with the aim of restoring deterrence, as the resistance increases its efforts to battle the occupation in the West Bank.

This comes as the occupation army has escalated its military offensive against Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, which indicates there is a possibility of looming escalation in the Gaza Strip.

During his visit to the Southern Command, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant revealed that his government's policy towards Gaza will not change, and that the security apparatus' recommendations are to provide more improvements and facilities to Gaza in exchange for maintaining complete calm, which is currently prevailing despite some security breaches.