Turkiye's first floating gas storage unit used to help quake survivors

Ertugrul Gazi, the first Turkish-flagged floating storage and gasification unit (FSRU), has been put to work at full capacity to meet the demand for natural gas after the devastating earthquakes that hit the country on 6 February, Anadolu reports.

According to a statement by Turkish energy company BOTAS, teams are working around the clock to repair the damage in the gas mains transmission lines in the Kahramanmaras region after the earthquakes.

The owner of the Ertugrul Gazi FSRU, which operates at the Dortyol terminal located in Hatay, said that the unit alone met the natural gas needs of the region after the earthquake.

It is estimated that some 25 million people have been affected by the earthquakes that hit southern Turkiye and northwestern Syria last week. Over 41,000 people were killed with the number expected to rise as the rubble is cleared.

