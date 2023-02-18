Tebboune: 'Algeria willing to reduce danger of international relations tension'

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune affirmed that Algeria is willing to reduce the danger of tension, which has characterised international relations, and warns of worrisome repercussions in order to be in the best position to defend its strategic interests.

On the occasion of the National Martyr Day on Friday, Tebboune conveyed: "Algeria will be positioned to defend its strategic interests, with full awareness of its pivotal role and status in the current regional and international context, marked by tensions that imprint international relations with worrisome implications. Algeria will continue to declare its readiness to work with all its partners to reduce risks and contribute to establishing peace and security in the region and the world."

"We aim to position Algeria in its interactions with its regional and international environment, based on cooperation founded on mutual interests and in complete respect for the principle of the independence of states and the notion of equality," he added.

Tebboune concluded his speech by expressing: "As we celebrate this occasion and honour the martyrs of the glorious liberation revolution, I reaffirm our commitment to follow in their footsteps of sacrifice and selflessness for the glory and support of our beloved country. Let us remember and pray for the blessed souls of our fallen heroes. I extend my sincerest greetings and respect to our mujahideen brothers, and may God grant them health and well-being for many years to come."

