Taliban administration to take control of foreign forces' bases in Afghanistan

Afghanistan's interim government has decided to take control of the bases of the US-led foreign forces across the country "with an intention" to convert them into special economic zones, Anadolu reports.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the country's Economic Commission with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the deputy premier for economic affairs, in the chair in Kabul, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

"Following a thorough discussion, it was decided that the Ministry of Industry and Commerce should progressively take control of the remaining military bases of the foreign forces with the intention of converting them into special economic zones," the ministry said.

For this purpose, it added, pilot operations will begin only on the bases in Balkh and Kabul.

In addition, it was determined that a selected delegation would be tasked with examining the completion and quality of the remaining works of the Shah Wa Aros Dam.

A survey will be carried out, and the results will be presented at the Economic Commission's subsequent meeting, it added.

"In addition, it was decided that two separate committees led by the railway authority and the Ministry of Energy and Water should identify the projects and submit its findings to the Economic Commission," the ministry further said.

Progress on several major infrastructure projects, which are "on the verge of completion" were also discussed, while the budget allocation was approved for the next year, it maintained.

The Taliban stormed back to power amid landmark Doha talks with the US in August 2021. However, none of the countries has so far recognized the Taliban government, though diplomatic missions of many countries are operating in Kabul.

