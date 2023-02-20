Bernie Sanders 'embarrassed' by the extremist Israel government

US Senator, Bernie Sanders, said he is embarrassed by the new far-right government of Israel, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been indicted on corruption charges.

During an interview on CBS News' "Face the Nation" yesterday morning, Sanders expressed concerns about the extreme far-right Israeli government, after acknowledging with an "I do" when asked if he thinks democracy is in peril in Israel.

He said, "I am very worried about what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is doing, and some of his allies in government and what may happen to the Palestinian people."

Netanyahu's government was sworn in on 29 December, following a parliamentary election in November which gave the right-wing bloc a simple majority, allowing it to form a coalition government.

READ: MK warns Israel losing US support at UN

Sanders also added that the US should "put some strings attached" to the funds allocated for Israel. "You cannot run a racist government; you cannot turn your back on the two-state solution; you cannot demean the Palestinian people there; you just can't come to America and ask for money."

He noted how, unlike the Biden administration, he does not hesitate to criticise Israel. "I am embarrassed that in Israel you have a government of that nature right now," said Sanders.

About 100,000 Israelis took to the streets in Tel Aviv and several cities and settlements this weekend to protest against the extremist Israeli government, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

With protests also held outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, Israeli police responded by blocking streets and leading protesters to one area in Tel Aviv.

READ: How will the EU react to the extremist Israeli gov't?