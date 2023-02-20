100,000 Israelis demonstrate against Netanyahu: reports

About 100,000 Israelis took to the streets on Saturday evening to protest against the extremist Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

Most of the demonstrators, who called for nixing the planned judicial overhaul, took to the streets in Tel Aviv and several cities and settlements. With protests also held outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem.

Israeli police responded by blocking streets and leading protesters to one area in Tel Aviv.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said that this large number of demonstrators frightens and worries the Netanyahu camp.

Meanwhile, Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai has warned that the situation in Israel might lead to a civil war, Maariv reported.

