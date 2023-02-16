Israel: intelligence agency monitors anti-judicial reform protests 

Israel's domestic intelligence agency, Shin Bet, is monitoring the protests against the government's reform of the judiciary, Haaretz reported several sources as saying earlier this week. Shin Bet is apparently cooperating closely with the police to monitor "extreme left-wing activists and anarchists to prevent attacks on government institutions" during the nationwide demonstrations.

According to Haaretz, Shin Bet and the police are also working to undermine terrorism and prevent a conspiracy among Jews who sought to reach the house of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana in Tel Aviv on Monday. They have also collected intelligence about the intentions of right-wing activists who tried to clash with protesters.

A police source said that Shin Bet's Jewish Department carried out similar activities during the protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. The fear was that protesters would attack Netanyahu's residence. The intelligence agency passed on intelligence about the activities of the extreme right-wing La Familia, warning that members of the organisation might attack the anti-Netanyahu protesters.

