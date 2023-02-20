Iraq launches new operation against Daesh in 3 provinces

The Iraqi army launched a military operation against members of the Islamic State militant group (Daesh) in the provinces of Anbar, Saladin and Nineveh, bordering Syria.

A statement by the government's security media cell said the second phase of 'Operation Swords of Truth' was launched, noting that this is part of a major offensive that has been going on for a week.

According to the statement, all security forces are participating in the operation, with the support of the Air Force, noting that "the results of the operations will be announced later".

READ: Kuwait foreign minister sees progress on maritime border with Iraq

The Joint Operations Command said in a statement, that the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lieutenant General Qais Khalaf Rahima, and the Commander of the Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Qassem Muhammad Saleh have inspected the mobile headquarters of each of the Operations Commands to supervise the joint military operations.

For its part, the Parliamentary Security and Defence Committee indicated that there is a weakness in the intelligence work in monitoring Daesh fighter movements.

READ: Envoy: Iraq rescue team concludes mission in Turkiye quake zones