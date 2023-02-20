Envoy: Iraq rescue team concludes mission in Turkiye quake zones 

The Iraqi Ambassador in Turkiye, Majed Al-Lajmawi, yesterday announced that the Iraqi rescue team has concluded its mission in the Turkish provinces hit by two massive 7.8 and 7.6 earthquakes earlier this month, noting that the team would return to Iraq.

"Iraq's government and people stand by neighbouring Turkiye in this ordeal," a statement by the Federal Foreign Ministry quoted Al-Lajmawi as saying, noting that "Iraq was one of the first countries to arrive in Turkiye to extend a helping hand."

According to the Iraqi envoy, Baghdad has directed more than 16 relief planes to Turkiye since the devastating earthquakes.

He also explained that the Iraqi embassy in Ankara, in coordination with the Consulate General in Gaziantep have granted 79 transit passports to 249 Iraqi citizens who returned to Iraq.

WATCH: Gaza kids send gifts to earthquake victims