Gaza kids send gifts to earthquake victims

Palestinian children at Al-Amal Orphanage in the besieged Gaza Strip have been collecting gifts to send to victims of the devastating earthquakes which hit large parts of southern Turkiye and northern Syria earlier this month.

"These orphans who lost their parents, their families and their homes to repeated attacks on the Gaza Strip understand full well what Turkish and Syrian children are going through right now, losing their homes or family or friends," Director of Al-Amal Orphanage Iyad Al-Masri told MEMO.

