PM: Iraq doesn't need foreign armies, just security exchanges

Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani said his country is the key to solving the problems facing the region, pointing to reforms in the security sector, the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

Al-Sudani said during a seminar held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that "Iraq is no longer a security or political problem or part of the problems of combating terrorism."

"On the contrary it is the key and cornerstone of a stable regional system based on coexistence, cooperation and economic partnerships that serve the region," he said.

Al-Sudani indicated that his government has five priorities, most notably combating poverty and corruption, economic reforms focused on diversifying sources of income and investing resources and radical reforms for the financial and banking system to be in line with the global system.

"Iraq has triumphed over terrorism, and the security forces are highly qualified to maintain security," he said, adding that Baghdad does not need combat forces from the international coalition, but we need "advice, training and security exchange."

"We are working to determine the number of the international coalition advisors in Iraq in a way that preserves the sovereignty of our country, a vision that enjoys popular and political support," he said.

Al-Sudani explained that the security situation in Syria represents a challenge to Iraq, including the Al-Hol camp which houses 60,000 people, half of whom are Iraqis.

He explained that the Iraqi government returns 150 Iraqi families every month, who are admitted to Al-Jada'a camp for security and psychological rehabilitation.

