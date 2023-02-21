Israel incitement to assassinate Palestine figures condemned

The Gaza-based National Commission for the Support of Palestinian People in the Occupied Homeland [Israel] has condemned in the "strongest terms" the campaign of incitement waged by the Israeli far-right groups against leaders of the Palestinian citizens of Israel.

The far-right Jewish Voice organisation and other extremist groups published the names of 30 Palestinian figures and leaders in Israel, urging for them to be assassinated.

The list included former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, the head of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem Archbishop Atallah Hanna, the head of the Higher Arab Follow-up Committee Muhammad Baraka, Sheikh Raed Salah and Kamal Al-Khatib.

In a statement, the commission affirmed its support and standing with the Palestinian leaders in Israel in the face of the fierce campaign of attacks against Palestinians and their inalienable and legitimate national rights.

It also stressed that this incitement will not intimidate the Palestinian people and their leaders, but will strengthen their will to confront the Israeli occupation, settlement and discrimination.

