Israel uses Palestinian blood for electioneering, says Patriarch

The head of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem accused Israeli officials on Sunday of using Palestinian blood for electioneering, Al-Watan Voice has reported.

"Palestinian blood is not cheap to be used for election campaigns," insisted Archbishop Atallah Hanna. "They cannot accept that their blood is used for this dirty cause which reflects a lack of humanity and moral values." The Zionists factions, added the Greek Patriarch, compete in their hostility and hatred of the Palestinians.

"They conspire against the inalienable Palestinian rights which are not subject to any statute of limitations," said the Christian leader. "They kill Palestinians and destroy their property, thinking this is heroism, but it isn't. This is oppression of the Palestinians, their rights, their freedom and their dignity."

Archbishop Hanna reiterated that there is no power on earth that is able to undermine the will of the Palestinians, their rights and their cause. They will, he said, survive despite the conspiracies and daily aggression against them.

In closing, the archbishop hailed the Palestinians, and called for them to unite in order to be able to stand together in defence of the Palestinian cause.

