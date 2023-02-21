Israel rescuers return ancient scroll found in Turkiye

Turkish media reported that “Israeli” rescue team, which came to turkey following the devastating earthquake smuggled a centuries-old Book of Esther scrolls from under the ruins in Antakya [Image from daysofpal / IG] Turkish media reported that “Israeli” rescue team, which came to turkey following the devastating earthquake smuggled a centuries-old Book of Esther scrolls from under the ruins in Antakya [Image from daysofpal / IG]

An Israeli team who had gone to Turkiye to help with search and rescue efforts after the 6 February deadly earthquakes returned centuries-old Jewish scrolls they had taken from the country.

According to the Turkish Haber7 website, the Israeli search and rescue team, known as ZAKA, had secretly taken the historical scrolls of the Book of Esther from Antakya Synagogue, which was damaged in the earthquake.

Israeli media claimed that the historical scrolls were delivered to Haim Otmazgin, the head of ZAKA, to be transported to a safe place after expressing concerns that the scrolls "will fall into the wrong hands."

The Israeli military official that took the scroll quoted the Jewish man as saying: "I am afraid that the scrolls will fall into the wrong hands because of our closeness to Syria. Please protect them and make sure we are remembered."

READ: New York: Orthodox Jews protest Israel's illegal settlement policy

The Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced yesterday, the Anti-Smuggling Department had begun an investigation into this case. The probe will reportedly be dealt with in coordination with the Turkish Foreign Ministry after which appropriate decisions will be made, it said.

The Israeli move was condemned by social media users, who accused Israel of "stealing" and "smuggling" the manuscripts after Turkiye announced the manuscripts had been returned.

"The scroll of Esther was delivered from Israel and is kept in our Chief Rabbinate. It will return to its home after the renovation of our Antakya Synagogue," the Culture and Tourism Ministry stated.

"Our works belonging to all kinds of beliefs and cultures that have existed for centuries within the borders of our country will continue to be carefully protected in these lands."

"We will restore our Antakya Synagogue, along with all other damaged registered works, and reopen it to the worship of our citizens," the ministry added.

Turkiye and neighbouring Syria were rocked by devastating earthquakes on 6 February which killed more than 45,000 people and left millions in need of humanitarian aid, with many survivors having been left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.

A new 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkiye yesterday, killing at least eight people and wounding hundreds, Anadolu reported.

READ: Hamas condemns PA's withdrawal of anti-settlement bill at UN