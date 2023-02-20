At least 8 injured as fresh quakes rock Turkiye's Hatay province

At least eight people were injured when two more earthquakes jolted Turkiye's southernmost Hatay province on Monday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The wounded have been shifted to hospitals for treatment, Vice President, Fuat Oktay, said at a news briefing.

He said aftershocks are continuing in the region, with at least 20 recorded so far, and urged citizens to stay away from damaged buildings.

The Turkish disaster management agency, AFAD, and the Istanbul-based Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute have now lifted the warning for a possible rise in sea level, Oktay said.

According to AFAD, the first quake took place at around 8.04 pm local time (1704GMT) in the Defne district of Hatay, with a magnitude of 6.4, while the other took place three minutes later, with the epicentre in Hatay's Samandag district, and a magnitude of 5.8.

The tremors come just two weeks after the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes centred in Kahramanmaras.

The deadly quakes struck 10 other provinces – Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye and Elazig.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the disaster, with the death toll now above 41,000, according to the latest official figures.​