Israel's Danon: Settlement construction should not stop

Chairman of World Likud Danny Danon criticised the Israeli government's decision to freeze settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, writing in a tweet yesterday that "the government has no legitimacy" to take such a step, according to the Times of Israel.

Danon wrote that it is "very sad" that the Netanyahu government is "caving to external pressure and agreeing to freeze the development of settlements in the heartland."

"A true right-wing government should be committed to the values upon which we were elected. I say to the members of the government, we have no legitimacy to freeze construction in Judea and Samaria, not even for one day," he added reference to the occupied West Bank.

