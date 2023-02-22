Algeria to import 20,000 tones of meat, 10,000 calves before Ramadan

Algeria will import 20,000 tonnes fresh meat and 10,000 calves destined for slaughter, in a measure aimed to control prices during the holy month of Ramadan, Ahmed Makarani, a Trade Ministry official, told local radio yesterday.

Makarani, who holds the position of director of Regulating Markets, Activities and Professions at the ministry, added that 20,000 tonnes of fresh, chilled (not frozen) meat will be imported from several countries including Sudan and India, as well as Latin American countries.

"This measure aims to support the markets and provide red meat during the holy month of Ramadan," he said, adding that there will be around 50,000 tonnes of locally produced meat as well.

He also spoke about plans to import 10,000 calves destined for slaughter to provide more than 3,500 tonnes of red meat.

He noted that the authorities injected 41,000 tonnes of chicken meat into the market to ensure abundance. This quantity will be followed by another batch of 4,000 tonnes that will be offered by the state at fixed prices of 350 dinars ($2.59) per kilogram.

The prices of red and white meat in Algeria have been witnessing a significant increase.

The price of a kilogramme of pure meat reached 2,300 dinars ($17.03), while a kilogramme of white meat reached about 500 dinars ($3.70).

A few days ago, the Ministry of Agriculture announced that the price of imported meat will be fixed at 1,200 dinars ($8.88) per kilogramme.

