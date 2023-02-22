Tunisia is 'complicated' says Italian foreign minister with call for European action

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has described the situation in Tunisia as "complicated" and said that he has raised the issue at a meeting with his European counterparts, Italy's AKI news agency has reported.

"All countries should know that there is an emergency in Tunisia," Tajani told journalists on the fringe of the European Foreign Affairs Council held on Monday in Brussels. "There is a very complicated situation there. The theme of Tunisia will be a key point at the next Foreign Affairs Council."

He affirmed that Rome will also discuss the problem at the Home Affairs Council because the situation could become an increasing concern with the risk of growing flows of migrants. "This cannot only be an Italian problem, it must be European."

The minister said that he had spoken to the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, and added: "I will call him back to see what can be done, what the EU external services can do."

In closing, Tajani said that the situation is being monitored because there is a need for European action. "Borrell has demonstrated his willingness to discuss, to find solutions and even go to Tunisia to see what can be done to stop the immigration flows, which cause great concern to Italy."

