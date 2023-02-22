Tunisia union leader, activists referred to prosecution

Tunisian authorities yesterday decided to refer the head of the National Syndicate of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT), Mehdi Jelassi, to the judiciary for prosecution along with other activists.

Jelassi said he was referred for investigation on charges of inciting disobedience and assaulting the police during a protest against the new constitution on 18 July last year.

Jelassi explained that he learned about his referral to the prosecution through his lawyer, who was defending other activists in the same case, and was told him that his name was listed along with those activists.

He confirmed in statements reported by Reuters, that "there was no attack or clash with the police," adding that he was covering the protest and was not participating in it.

Jelassi considered his referral as being part of attempts to intimidate the syndicate and journalists and to silence voices critical of President Kais Saied, according to Reuters.

Among the other activists who were summoned were political activist Wael Nawar, member of the Tunisian League for the Defence of Human Rights Khalil Zghidi, human rights activists Nawras Al-Douzi and Asrar Ben Jouira, and political and civil activist Saif Ayadi.

