Art Dubai to bring art lovers together

The 16th edition of Art Dubai, Middle East's leading international art fair, will take place between 1-5 March in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The fair will donate 50 per cent of all online ticket sales to earthquake relief efforts in Syria and Turkiye.

The organisation had also donated 25 per cent of ticket sales from its 2022 event to Ukrainian refugees.

READ: Military cooperation between UAE, Israel growing

Art Dubai will host more than 130 galleries from 43 countries, including six galleries from Turkiye.

In the "Contemporary" section, works of art from the Zilberman Gallery, x-ist, Pilevneli, Dirimart and Sanatorium from Turkiye will be displayed.

In the "Digital" section, new media artist, Refik Anadol, will exhibit the first phase of the "Glacier Dreams" project with the Pilevneli gallery.

The first two days of the Fair, which will be held at Madinat Jumeirah, are by invitation, but from March 3 to 5, it is open to the public.

READ: 80% of damage assessment completed in Turkiye's quake zone – Environment Minister