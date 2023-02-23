Egypt sends additional aid to Turkiye

The Egyptian army yesterday announced the arrival of two military jets and a cargo ship carrying medical aid and food in Turkiye.

The army said in a statement that the move was made "in fulfilment of instructions by the Egyptian President Abdel Fatah Al-Sisi."

The charge d'affaires at the Egyptian Embassy in Turkiye, Amr Al-Hamamy, told Anadolu Agency that the ship was loaded with 650 tonnes of humanitarian aid, adding that it had docked at Turkiye's southern port of Mersin.

Al-Hamamy pointed out the ship was the "first Egyptian cargo to dock in Turkiye in 10 years."

On 8 February, the Egyptian military was reported to have dispatched five military planes to deliver urgent medical relief supplies to earthquake-hit Syria and Turkiye.

At least 46,000 died in a 7.8 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes that struck southern Turkiye and northern Syria on 6 February.

More than 16 Arab countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, rushed to provide urgent relief, medical aid and rescue teams to support both countries.

