Islamic Jihad: No one can suppress resistance in West Bank

Senior Islamic Jihad leader, Mohammad Allan, yesterday warned that no one can suppress the Palestinian resistance in the occupied West Bank, Al-Resalah newspaper reported.

Speaking to the Gaza-based newspaper, Allan said: "The increasing number of martyrs will only lead to the increasing and development of resistance until it reaches martyrdom operations."

"If the Israeli crimes against Palestinians do not stop, the occupation has to wait for martyrdom bombers who will return to Tel Aviv."

Allan, who hailed the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, stressed: "The occupied West Bank will return to be the capital of martyrdom operations."

He concluded: "We say to the Americans and the Israeli occupation … your efforts to suppress resistance in the occupied West Bank have failed, and no one will be able to extinguish the fire of West Bank resistance."

Israeli warplanes launched several air strikes on alleged Palestinian resistance targets and sites in a number of areas across the besieged Gaza Strip before dawn today. The attack followed the Israeli occupation army's announcement earlier that six rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Ashkelon and settlements near the besieged enclave.

Palestinians were taking action after Israel massacred 11 in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus yesterday and injured 102 more.