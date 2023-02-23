Palestine launches strike to protest Israel massacre in Nablus

Palestinians across the occupied territories have launched a full-day strike today to protest Israel's military raid, which resulted in 11 deaths and 102 injuries among Palestinians in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

The Israeli occupation's military stormed the city yesterday with armoured vehicles murdering 11 Palestinians, including a 16-year-old boy and 72- and 68-year-old men, in addition to wounding 102 others.

The strike was called for by the Palestinian political factions who announced that the protest is also in support of the Palestinian prisoners suffering against repressive measures in Israeli jails.

According to Wafa news agency, the Palestinian factions also encouraged protests against the Israeli soldiers at contact points around the occupied territories.

Shops and businesses, including banks, across Palestine remained closed and students remained home after their schools and universities also joined the general strike. Public transportation services are also suspended today.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority has called for an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss the "massacre" against defenceless Palestinian civilians in the occupied territories and to demand international protection.

There has been an increase in the number of Israeli raids across the occupied West Bank over the past few months, coupled with violence carried out by illegal settlers who have, at times, even turned against Israeli forces.

