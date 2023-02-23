Jordan calls on Israel to 'immediately' stop escalation in Palestine

Jordan yesterday called on Israel to "immediately stop the escalation" in the Palestinian territories to "avoid further deterioration that would affect everyone", Anadolu news agency reported.

This came in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in which it condemned "the continued Israeli incursions into the occupied Palestinian cities and the repeated attacks on them, the latest of which was the attack on the city of Nablus today."

Earlier yesterday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the death of 11 Palestinians including two elderly men and a child and the injury of scores of others, after the Israeli army stormed the city of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Sinan Majali, condemned in the statement "Israel's continuation of its military campaigns" and stressed the need to "stop these campaigns".

"Jordan is working intensively with all parties to achieve this," Majali said.

He highlighted the need to find a real political solution that would prevent the continuation of the spiral of violence, stop the deterioration and lead to the resumption of negotiations to reach a solution to the conflict based on the two-state solution.

