Gantz: Netanyahu putting politics ahead of security

The head of Israel's National Unity Party, Benny Gantz, yesterday criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for agreeing to transfer some powers over the occupied West Bank from Defence Minister Yoav Gallant to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

"The responsibility for dismantling the IDF [army] and Defence Ministry is on Prime Minister Netanyahu. This is a decision that will rip apart the chain of command, harm the security of Israeli citizens and our international standing," the Times of Israel quoted Gantz as saying.

"Netanyahu is the first prime minister… who put politics over security," he added.

"May every Hebrew mother know that the fate of her son and our security has been forfeited to irresponsible politicians."

A few days ago, deep disagreements arose between Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich over the powers granted to both parties, as Smotrich is also a minister in the Ministry of Defence in addition to his finance portfolio.

The Hebrew TV station Kan reported that there is a proposed compromise for resolving the dispute over powers between the two politicians entailing that Smotrich takes up the settlement issue, which is considered a "civil" issue, while security issues such as the evacuation of outposts and settlements will be Netanyahu's prerogative.

As per the proposed compromise, security and military issues are to remain with Gallant, with a joint body headed by Netanyahu to be formed to decide on issues that are contested between Gallant and Smotrich.

