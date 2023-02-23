Netanyahu preparing for attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held top-level secret meetings on preparations for an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to Israel's Channel 12, Netanyahu met five times in recent weeks with his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and other military figures to examine Israel's readiness for a possible attack on Iranian nuclear targets.

"The only thing that has ever stopped rogue nations from developing nuclear weapons is a credible military threat or a credible military action," he said at a national security conference.

He added: "A necessary condition and often a sufficient condition is credible military action. The longer you wait, the harder that becomes. We have waited very long."

Israel's Channel 12 report said Netanyahu's meetings resulted in a decision that Israel will act alone if others do not step in. This decision was shared with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

