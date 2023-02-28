Israel extremist Minister calls to assassinate Palestinian faction leaders

The Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party called, Monday, for a return to the policy of assassinations and the "elimination" of the Palestinian factions' leaders who, according to him, "incite against Israel".

This came during a visit to an illegal outpost built on Palestinian land in Beita village near the city of Nablus, in the northern Occupied West Bank, before completing its evacuation process.

"Time has come to stop the policy of containment," Ben Gvir said to members of his party and settlers who returned for the outpost.

"The enemy on the other side understands the opposite of the message. The terrorists need to be crushed, and time has come for that," Ben Gvir said.

Regarding the settlers' wave of attacks against the Palestinian homes, cars and properties in Huwara town, he said he understands the pain, but called not to take the law into their own hands.

"The party that must deal with terrorism and deter it is the Israeli government, not the citizens," he said.

He indicated that he called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the day, asking him to legitimise the outpost and not to evacuate the settlers from it.

