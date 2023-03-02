Multilateralism ideal response to shifting global system: Turkiye FM

Multilateralism should be the MIKTA nations' response to a shifting global system marked by "global complexities and multiple crises," Turkiye's Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said on Thursday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"We are living through the transformation of the international system, marked by global complexities and multiple crises. We all believe that effective multilateralism should be our response. Not isolationism or unilateralism," Cavusoglu said, addressing the 23rd MIKTA foreign ministers meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing G-20 gathering in India's capital, New Delhi.

"I am happy that the common sense of MIKTA, a grouping of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkiye, and Australia, represents a successful practice in that regard," he said.

Stressing the importance of roles that all MIKTA countries play in the development and humanitarian action, he said: "Based on our experience and capacity, we can build up MIKTA's joint action."

Handing over the group's chairmanship from Turkiye to Indonesia, Cavusoglu underlined Ankara's efforts to prioritise global health, effective migration management and food security during its term.

"These were based on the spirit and challenges of our times. We have made every effort to turn these priorities into action. We are pleased that the Istanbul grain deal has been instrumental in mitigating the global food crisis," he said.

"We issued 22 joint statements and held 77 joint activities. Forty-seven of these were by our diplomatic missions. Our collaboration extended to 25 countries and eight international organisations," he added.

Touching upon humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine, Pakistan and Rohingya living in Bangladesh, on behalf of MIKTA in the past year under the chairmanship of Turkiye, he said: "Engagement of our respective national institutions on further thematic issues was another important step in our cooperation. We have no doubt that this positive trend will continue."

Cavusoglu also expressed gratitude for MIKTA's support in the aftermath of the 6 February twin earthquakes in Turkiye.

MIKTA's increasing global and regional effectiveness

The organisation's global and regional effectiveness increased as Ankara expanded its cooperation to 25 different countries and eight international platforms during its term presidency, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The partnership was initiated by foreign ministers of the five member states on 25 September, 2013 on the margins of the 68th UN General Assembly.

It aims to contribute constructive solutions to regional and global challenges, establish closer cooperation and coordination in international organisations, and develop relations.

The members have seven permanent priorities – energy, counter-terrorism and security, trade and economic cooperation, good governance and democracy, sustainable development, gender equality and peacekeeping operations.

The presidency of MIKTA, which coordinates the platform's activities, rotates among the members for a year-long period.

Since its establishment, 23 foreign ministers' meetings, seven council presidents' meetings and 18 senior officials' meetings have been held.

Around 100 joint statements on global and regional issues have been issued, along with thematic meetings at different levels between their countries' institutions.

MIKTA countries also work to strengthen their economic and political ties.

Turkiye first held the MIKTA presidency in 2017, and then took over from Australia in March 2022 for a second term.

