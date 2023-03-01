Turkiye President Erdogan extends condolences to Greece over deadly train crash

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, extended his condolences to Greece on Wednesday over a fatal train crash that has claimed the lives of dozens, Reuters reports.

"Stating that he is deeply saddened by the train crash, President Erdogan extended his condolences for those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured," said a statement by Turkiye's Communications Directorate, following a message from the Turkish leader to Greek President, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, Turkiye's Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun, also conveyed his condolences via Twitter to the relatives of those who died, as well as to the Greek people and government, in the "sad and tragic" accident.

Greece declared a three-day national mourning Wednesday, following the collision of two trains in a northern town, where at least 40 people have died in the worst train accident in the country.

Officials said at least 130 people have been injured and 66 hospitalised, while rescue teams are on the scene to find more trapped passengers under the debris.

